Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

07th Jan, 2022. 09:24 pm

Iran says begins paying families over downed Ukraine jet

Iran says begins paying families over downed Ukraine jet

Google

TEHRAN, Jan 7, 2022 (AFP) – Iran has begun paying compensation to families of those killed when it shot down a Ukrainian airliner two years ago, authorities said on Friday.

“The transport ministry has made transfers to a certain number of (victims’) families,” the foreign ministry said in a statement marking the anniversary of the tragedy.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down shortly after take-off from Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people aboard, most of them Iranians and Canadians, including many dual nationals.

Three days later, the Iranian armed forces admitted to downing the Kyiv-bound plane “by mistake.”

Arash Khodaei, a vice president of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation, said that “the sum of $150,000 has been transferred” to some families, while “the process has begun” for others.

The payment “does not infringe upon (their) right to take legal action,” state news agency IRNA quoted him as saying.

In 2020, Iran offered to pay “$150,000 or the equivalent in euros” to each of the victims’ families.

Ukrainian and Canadian officials strongly criticised the announcement, saying compensation should not be settled through unilateral declarations.

A Canadian court awarded more than $80 million in compensation to the families of six of the victims in a decision made public Monday.

It was unclear how the money would be collected but Ontario Superior Court Judge Edward Belobaba said “some level” of enforcement may be possible.

Iran’s judiciary said in November that a trial had opened in Tehran for 10 military members in connection with the jet’s downing.

Tensions between Iran and the United States were soaring at the time of the incident.

Iranian air defences were on high alert for a US counterattack after Tehran fired missiles at a military base in Iraq that was used by US forces.

Those missiles came in response to the killing of General Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike near Baghdad’s international airport. Soleimani headed the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Over the past week, Tehran and its Middle East allies have held commemorations marking the second anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination.

Read More

2 days ago
Plan to double Jewish settler in Golan Heights

(OCCUPIED) GOLAN HEIGHTS: Bulldozers in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights are clearing the...
2 days ago
China’s love of pine nuts helps Afghan exporters

KABUL: “I earn up to 1,000 afghani a day, depending on my...
2 days ago
Spoils of war

GHAZNI: In the governor’s compound of Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, a new exhibit...
2 days ago
Iran not recognising Taliban’s government

TEHRAN: Iran has not reached the point of recognising the Taliban government...
2 days ago
Nowhere to hide

KABUL: Married off at seven to a man old enough to be...
2 days ago
India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

NEW DELHI: India’s tiger conservation body said 126 of the endangered big...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kerala man
10 mins ago
Watch: A Kerala man starts a ‘Wedding Dress Bank’ to help poor brides

In this viral post, a Kerala man runs a "wedding dress bank"...
Dia Mirza baby boy
14 mins ago
Dia Mirza’s shares first sight of her son in the latest post

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is finally ready to share a glimpse of...
Uganda challenges order to free acclaimed author
15 mins ago
Uganda challenges order to free acclaimed author

KAMPALA, Jan 7, 2022 (AFP) - The Ugandan government is challenging a court...
PSL Schedule 2022
18 mins ago
PSL schedule 2022 – PSL 7 Match Timings, Teams, Venues

PSL Schedule 2022: The announcement of PSL schedule officially marks the countdown...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600