Iran, Syria determined to enhance trade, economic cooperation: ministers

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Transportation Minister Rostam Qassemi has said Iran and Syria are determined to expand their economic and trade relations amid the prospect of ending military conflicts in Syria, Press TV reported on Wednesday.

“The end of the war in Syria is the beginning of a new era of economic relations between the two countries, especially given that Iran and Syria have been beside one another throughout the era of fighting international terrorism,” Qassemi said upon arrival in the Syrian capital Damascus on Tuesday night.

During his three-day visit, the Iranian minister is scheduled to meet with Syrian senior officials, including President Bashar al-Assad, as well as the country’s prime minister and a number of Syrian ministers, to hold talks on construction and infrastructure sectors in the Arab country, according to the report.

Syria’s Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, who received Qassemi upon his arrival, also said that “we hope that the meetings of Mr. Qassemi and his delegation with the Syrian officials will lead to agreements aimed at reaching economic and trade partnerships between the two sides.”

Iran has been a major ally of the Syrian government in its fight against the armed rebels since 2011.