Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Jan, 2022. 07:11 pm

Iran, Syria determined to enhance trade, economic cooperation: ministers

Iran, Syria determined to enhance trade, economic cooperation: ministers

Google

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Transportation Minister Rostam Qassemi has said Iran and Syria are determined to expand their economic and trade relations amid the prospect of ending military conflicts in Syria, Press TV reported on Wednesday.

“The end of the war in Syria is the beginning of a new era of economic relations between the two countries, especially given that Iran and Syria have been beside one another throughout the era of fighting international terrorism,” Qassemi said upon arrival in the Syrian capital Damascus on Tuesday night.

During his three-day visit, the Iranian minister is scheduled to meet with Syrian senior officials, including President Bashar al-Assad, as well as the country’s prime minister and a number of Syrian ministers, to hold talks on construction and infrastructure sectors in the Arab country, according to the report.

Syria’s Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, who received Qassemi upon his arrival, also said that “we hope that the meetings of Mr. Qassemi and his delegation with the Syrian officials will lead to agreements aimed at reaching economic and trade partnerships between the two sides.”

Iran has been a major ally of the Syrian government in its fight against the armed rebels since 2011.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
North Korea's Kim urges more 'military muscle' after hypersonic missile test

SEOUL - Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the successful test of a...
4 hours ago
Bulgaria sets daily record of 7,062 new COVID-19 cases

SOFIA - Bulgaria reported a record number of 7,062 new COVID-19 cases...
5 hours ago
Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka ruled out an IMF bailout on Wednesday and...
6 hours ago
S. Korea's employment growth hits 7-year high in 2021

SEOUL - South Korea's employment growth hit a seven-year high last year...
19 hours ago
Israel arrests Palestinian for injuring soldier in car-ramming attack

JERUSALEM, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Palestinian was arrested on Tuesday after...
19 hours ago
South Sudan to inject more money to stabilize the economy

JUBA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- South Sudan apex bank said Tuesday it...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shahid Kapoor
5 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor drops a stunning picture, wife called him ‘Selfie Queen’

Shahid Kapoor is soaking up the Punjabi winter vibes and making sure...
The Philippines ready to compete in upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics
12 mins ago
The Philippines ready to compete in upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics

MANILA, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Asa Miller, a 21-year-old Filipino Alpine skier,...
Sara Ali Khan
16 mins ago
When does Sara Ali Khan want to get married?

In an interview with ETimes, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan revealed the...
Usman Mirza Case
16 mins ago
State to Pursue Prosecution in Usman Mirza Harassment Case

Barrister Maleeka Bokhari, a member of the ruling PTI and Parliamentary Secretary...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600