Xinhua Xinhua

16th Jan, 2022. 07:16 pm

Iran urges resolving refugee, sanctions issues to help Syria out of the crisis

Iran urges resolving refugee, sanctions issues to help Syria out of the crisis

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday called for resolving the refugee issues and anti-Syrian embargoes as means to help settle Syria’s crisis, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

“Without considering the issue of refugees and the sanctions imposed on Syria, (resolving) the crisis in this country cannot be directed in the right direction,” Amir Abdollahian said at a meeting with the visiting UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

Amir Abdollahian thanked the special envoy for helping the national dialogue, peace and stability in Syria, emphasizing Iran’s efforts in helping him succeed in restoring peace and stability in Syria.

Underlining Iran’s view on a political solution to the Syrian crisis from the beginning of conflicts, he said that the United Nations has been considered, by Iran, as a part of the pursuit of a political solution in Syria.

He blamed the “illegal presence of U.S. forces as well as the Israeli attacks on the Arab country for disrupting the political settlement of conflicts in Syria,” and stressed the need for the international community and the United Nations to pay attention to it.

For his part, Pedersen described the situation in Syria as stable, noting that under the current situation, no involved party is talking about regime change in Damascus.

He also stressed the preservation of national sovereignty, the political establishment and territorial integrity of Syria.

Iran has been a major ally of the Syrian government in its fight against the armed rebels since 2011.

 

