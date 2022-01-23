Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

23rd Jan, 2022. 09:00 am

Iranian envoys return to OIC posts

oic

TEHRAN – Iranian envoys have returned to the Saudi-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in the first such diplomatic move since the two countries cut ties in 2016, the foreign ministry announced on January 17.

“The delegation is now in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to start its work at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said at his weekly news conference. This “can be a good prelude for the two sides to send delegations to visit their embassies”, he added.

The Iranian delegation have arrived in Jeddah but “haven’t attended any meetings yet”, an OIC official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Tehran’s diplomats are expected to attend a sub-ministerial meeting on January 23, he added.

Shiite-majority Iran and the Sunni kingdom of Saudi Arabia are both members of the pan-Islamic body of 57 member states. The two regional rivals have so far held four rounds of talks in Iraq since April aimed at improving relations.

“We have given our written points of interest to the Saudi delegation at the fourth round of negotiations in Baghdad and we are awaiting the responses,” Khatibzadeh said.

Riyadh and Tehran support rival sides in several conflict zones across the region, including in Syria and Yemen.

In 2016, protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran over Shiite cleric Nimr Al-Nimr execution. Riyadh responded at the time by cutting ties with Tehran, while OIC foreign ministers condemned the violence.

Khatibzadeh reiterated Iran’s position that Tehran is “ready to open its embassy” but that depends on what “practical steps” Saudi Arabia takes.

In December, foreign ministry officials in both countries said the kingdom had granted visas to three Iranian diplomats to the OIC.

Read More

16 mins ago
Asians living in fear in US

LOS ANGELES - Some 31 per cent of Asian American residents in...
16 mins ago
Two-year freeze of BBC funding

The UK government announced a freeze of the BBC licence fee, arguing...
16 mins ago
West donated vaccines going waste

At a time when global cooperation and help are most needed, many...
16 mins ago
Tourism clamp clouds hopes for Thai revival

HONG KONG - Hopes for Thailand’s economic recovery have been dealt a...
16 mins ago
Misuse of Latino soldiers

BOGOTA - Peruvian Vladimir Florez was guarding the US consulate in Afghanistan...
16 mins ago
Quebec to tax the unvaxxed

The Canadian province of Quebec, struggling to control the Omicron variant, will...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

16 mins ago
A case of contradictions

In an interesting recent judgment, the Lahore High Court held that it...
16 mins ago
Lost in transactions

It is said that white collar crime is difficult to detect because...
Climate change may cause more kidney stones
16 mins ago
Climate change may cause more kidney stones

Climate change in the coming decades could lead to an increase in...
Egypt
16 mins ago
The distinctive marks on humanity

CAIRO - Egyptian and Chinese civilisations share common characteristics in terms of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement