Iraq confirms the continuation of flights despite rocket attack on Baghdad airport

BAGHDAD, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The Iraqi authorities confirmed on Friday the continuation of all flights in the country despite a rocket attack at Baghdad International Airport earlier in the day damaging a civilian plane.

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that it will assure the continuation of flights at all airports nationwide, especially at Baghdad International Airport.

At dawn, the unidentified militia fired at least six Katyusha rockets, targeting a military airbase, named Victoria Airbase, which houses some U.S. experts and agencies within the international airport area.

A source with the interior ministry said that the air defence system shot down four rockets, while one landed near the runway of the international airport and another directly hit a civilian plane.

A statement by Iraqi Airways confirmed that a rocket hit one of its out-of-service planes in the perimeter of the civilian part of the airport.

No casualties were reported in the attack, the source said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but uncontrolled militias frequently target Iraqi military bases housing U.S. military advisors across Iraq, as well as the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.