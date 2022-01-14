Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 04:04 pm

Israel adds 40,430 new COVID-19 cases, tally tops 1.7 mln

Omicron Variant

JERUSALEM – Israel on Friday reported 40,430 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,713,563, or 18.1 percent of the total population, the state’s Health Ministry said.

The COVID-19 death toll of the country increased by three to 8,293, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 284 to 306. The number of active cases decreased to 248,192, while the rate of positive results from all daily COVID-19 tests in Israel increased from 11.97 to 12.65 percent.

The number of people in Israel who have received the fourth vaccine dose reached 506,022, most aged 60 and above, while 4.38 million people, or 46.35 percent of the population, have received the third booster shot.

