11th Jan, 2022. 11:51 pm

Israel arrests Palestinian for injuring soldier in car-ramming attack

JERUSALEM, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) — A Palestinian was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly carried out a car-ramming attack in the Israel-occupied West Bank, injuring a soldier, the Israeli military said.

The incident took place outside the Israeli settlement of Halamish.

The driver “accelerated his car toward a number of soldiers who were securing the route,” a military spokesperson said in a statement, adding the car “hit a soldier who has been evacuated to a hospital by an Israel Air Force helicopter that was dispatched to the scene.”

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency health service said in a statement that the 19-year-old soldier sustained moderate injuries in his legs.

The suspect was apprehended and “transferred to security forces for further questioning,” the statement read.

The incident came amid a rise in both Palestinian violence against Israeli soldiers and settlers and settlers’ attacks against Palestinian farmers and villagers in the West Bank.

Israel seized the West Bank in a 1967 war and has controlled it ever since, despite international condemnation.

 

