Israel nabs 2 for suspected involvement in Friday’s attempted stabbing attack
JERUSALEM, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) — Israeli forces arrested over the weekend two persons suspected of involvement in Friday’s attempted stabbing attack in the Israel-occupied West Bank, the military said Sunday.
The army said the two suspects drove to the site of the incident the perpetrator of the attempted attack who had been killed by soldiers on the scene.
The first suspect was arrested on Friday afternoon and the second overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
On Friday, the perpetrator, identified as Amir Atef Reyan, stepped out of a vehicle at a junction near a military post and ran with a kitchen knife toward troops and civilians waiting at a bus station. The troops shot the man and the Palestinian health ministry later confirmed his death from his injuries.
The incident came amid a rise in Palestinian violence against Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank and settlers’ attacks against Palestinian farmers and villagers.
Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 war and has controlled it ever since, despite international condemnation.
Also Read
Read More
India’s Muslims are going to fight back: Naseeruddin Shah
Calls for genocide could lead to civil war One of the top...
Israel's army, university launch joint air, space power centre
JERUSALEM, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Israel's Tel Aviv University (TAU) and the...
Afghans take streets in protest against U.S. freezing of assets
KABUL, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of Afghans took streets in the...
Advance space, lunar endeavor
China, Russia to sign new 5-year space plan, build intl lunar station...
Duchess Camilla bestowed with the highest honor by the Queen
The Duchess of Cornwall was promoted to Royal Lady of the Noblest...