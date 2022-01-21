Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

21st Jan, 2022. 03:55 pm

Israeli defense minister tests positive for COVID-19

JERUSALEM – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. “I feel good,” Gantz tweeted about his diagnosis.

“In the coming days I will conduct defense matters from my home.” In recent weeks, Israel has been facing a spike in coronavirus cases, with more than 65,000 new cases reported on Thursday, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, about 600 Israelis are critically ill and being treated in hospitals, the ministry said. Several Israeli lawmakers have been infected with the coronavirus in the past month, including the foreign and finance ministers.

Since the beginning of the pandemic almost two years ago, 8,370 Israelis have died of COVID-19, while over 2 million have contracted the virus.

Read More

4 hours ago
Fear stalks city in Islamic State's Afghan heartland

JALALABAD, Afghanistan - The Taliban promised to bring peace, but fear reigns...
4 hours ago
US extends protection of Venezuelan oil unit Citgo

WASHINGTON - The US Treasury on Thursday extended by one year a...
19 hours ago
Princess Kate Middleton is annoyed of Prince William because of this habit

Even though everything seems perfect on the front for Kate and William,...
19 hours ago
Harry Styles tour to Australia cancelled

Due to Covid-19 and rising 'challenges for international touring,' Harry Styles will...
20 hours ago
Catherine Hardwick was skeptical in casting Kristen Stewart in Twilight

Catherine Hardwicke, the director of Twilight, admitted that she had to ponder...
20 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen achieved her six month sober milestone-Celebrates on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is feeling healthy and energized following a six-month alcohol-free period....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui no longer interested in doing web series
8 mins ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui details why he is no longer interested in doing web series

Bollywood's talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently stated that he is no longer...
Qatar Airways
8 mins ago
Airbus cancels Qatar Airways plane order in feud

PARIS: Airbus has taken the extraordinary step of cancelling an order of 50...
snow china
13 mins ago
Snow to hit parts of China in next three days

BEIJING - Snow will hit parts of China in the next three...
TotalEnergies
15 mins ago
TotalEnergies to leave Myanmar over human rights abuses

PARIS: French oil giant TotalEnergies on Friday said it would withdraw from Myanmar...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement