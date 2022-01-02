Israel’s army, university launch joint air, space power centre
JERUSALEM, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) — Israel’s Tel Aviv University (TAU) and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday announced the launch of a joint air and space power centre, the first of its kind in the country.
The centre, located at TAU, will support the development of academic knowledge in the Israel Air Force, said a joint statement issued by TAU and the IDF.
The academic research carried out at the centre will thus help the development and adaptation of the air force’s operational concepts, combat doctrines, and power building processes, it added.
The centre will harness civilian multidisciplinary research and knowledge to advance various areas related to policymaking and strategic thinking on issues of air and space, according to the statement.
In the near future, the centre will also serve as a hub for international research collaboration with academic institutions, research institutes and air forces around the world, the statement concluded.
Also Read
Read More
Afghans take streets in protest against U.S. freezing of assets
KABUL, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of Afghans took streets in the...
Advance space, lunar endeavor
China, Russia to sign new 5-year space plan, build intl lunar station...
Duchess Camilla bestowed with the highest honor by the Queen
The Duchess of Cornwall was promoted to Royal Lady of the Noblest...
Daniel Craig joins scientists and medical chiefs in Queen's annual New Year's honors list
In Queen Elizabeth's annual New Year's honors list, Britain recognized the scientists...
The Royal staff is not ready to stand up to Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew has always been the talk of the Royal town and...