Israel’s army, university launch joint air, space power centre

JERUSALEM, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) — Israel’s Tel Aviv University (TAU) and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday announced the launch of a joint air and space power centre, the first of its kind in the country.

The centre, located at TAU, will support the development of academic knowledge in the Israel Air Force, said a joint statement issued by TAU and the IDF.

The academic research carried out at the centre will thus help the development and adaptation of the air force’s operational concepts, combat doctrines, and power building processes, it added.

The centre will harness civilian multidisciplinary research and knowledge to advance various areas related to policymaking and strategic thinking on issues of air and space, according to the statement.

In the near future, the centre will also serve as a hub for international research collaboration with academic institutions, research institutes and air forces around the world, the statement concluded.