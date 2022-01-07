Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Jan, 2022. 06:40 pm

Joint statement of Australia-Japan leaders’ meeting interferes in China’s domestic affairs: Chinese embassy

CANBERRA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) — The joint statement of the Australia-Japan leaders’ meeting interferes in China’s internal affairs, said the Chinese embassy in Australia on Friday.

The joint statement, “in total disregard of the facts, makes groundless accusations against China on a series of issues related to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and unscrupulously interferes in China’s internal affairs on issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan,” said the embassy in a media release.

It noted that as members of the region, Australia and Japan should have played a positive role in enhancing mutual trust and cooperation, maintaining regional peace and stability, and promoting regional prosperity and development.

“Instead, they should not violate international law and the basic norms of international relations grossly interfered in the internal affairs of other countries, and should not provoke division and confrontation, or form a small circle to keep others out. They should not target a third party or undermine its interests,” the embassy said.

China is a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, a defender of the international order and a provider of public good, according to the media release.

“On the journey to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, China will resolutely defend its sovereignty, security and development interests,” said the embassy.

It urged Australia and Japan to see the underlying trend of history, view China’s development objectively, embrace the trend of the times and make positive efforts to promote regional peace, stability and development.

Leaders of Australia and Japan held a virtual meeting on Thursday, and signed a security agreement in the name of strengthening “security and defence cooperation.”

 

