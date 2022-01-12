Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Jan, 2022. 11:41 pm

Kenya banking on cultural heritage to shore up tourist numbers

Kenya banking on cultural heritage to shore up tourist numbers

Google

NAIROBI, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) — Kenya will leverage the rich culture of its more than 40 ethnic communities alongside the presence of world-renowned prehistoric sites to boost tourist arrivals, officials said Wednesday.

Najib Balala, the cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Wildlife and Tourism said that as part of the sector’s diversification, the government will develop cultural products that can appeal to local and foreign visitors.

“Kenya has over 40 ethnic groupings and with this comes a cultural richness that is loved, and that people from across the world want to experience,” Balala remarked during the handing over of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Best Tourism village certificate to the prehistoric Olorgesailie village located in Kajiado county, south-east of the capital, Nairobi.

He said that Olergesaille was among 44 villages that were recognized by UNWTO during its 2021 general meeting in Madrid, Spain, adding that the prehistoric site has reaffirmed Kenya’s reputation as the cradle of man.

Decades ago, the archaeologist’s unearthed egg-shaped and razor-sharp hand axes at Olorgesailie that were more than one million years old in their quest to understand the evolution of man.

The abundance of tools at the prehistoric site provided fresh insight into the hunter-gatherer occupation of the early man and his evolution over a period spanning more than one million years.

Balala noted that Olorgesailie village and other archaeological sites have provided an alternative experience to tourists as the sector gradually recovered from pandemic related disruptions.

He said the government was committed to the growth of cultural and archaeological tourism as a means to boost foreign exchange earnings and create jobs for skilled youth.

Betty Radier, CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) said that sprucing up of the country’s prehistoric sites had gone overdrive to ensure they had a steady flow of local and international visitors.

According to Radier, sustainability of the tourism sector in a pandemic era hinges on diversification, revamping transport infrastructure, enhanced security and a predictable regulatory environment.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
US senators ready sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Jan 12, 2022 (AFP) - US senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic...
2 hours ago
Omicron causes sharp drop in airline ticket sales: IATA

PARIS, Jan 12, 2022 (AFP) - Airline ticket sales have fallen sharply since...
2 hours ago
Kazakh leader vows to rebuild city hit by deadly clashes

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Jan 12, 2022 (AFP) - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Almaty on...
2 hours ago
Sri Lanka prison chief gets death penalty for the massacre

COLOMBO, Jan 12, 2022 (AFP) - A top Sri Lankan prison official was...
3 hours ago
Boao Forum for Asia to hold an annual conference in Spring

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will...
3 hours ago
Australian researchers find a new approach to break bacterial antibiotic resistance

SYDNEY, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- An Australian-led international research team has unlocked...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shweta Tiwari
8 mins ago
Shweta Tiwari flaunts her abs in a beige lehenga

Shweta Tiwari is a well-known actress in India's television industry. The popular...
PSL 7 Tickets
13 mins ago
PSL 2022 tickets go up for sale online

PPSL 2022 tickets: CB announced that the seventh season of PSL will...
Saboor Aly
21 mins ago
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari bashed on BOLD videos from their reception

Due to their PDA-filled romance at their wedding reception, celebrity couple Saboor...
Roundup: the U.S. mobilized on multiple fronts to cope with Omicron spread
24 mins ago
Roundup: the U.S. mobilized on multiple fronts to cope with Omicron spread

NEW YORK, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The United States has been mobilized...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600