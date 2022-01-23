Kuwaiti FM extends suggestions to Lebanese president on rebuilding trust

BEIRUT, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Visiting Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah said here on Sunday that his country has made suggestions to Lebanese President Michel Aoun on how Lebanon might rebuild confidence with the Gulf states.

“All of these suggestions are derived from international legitimacy resolutions and resolutions of the League of Arab States,” al-Sabah told a press conference after a meeting with Aoun on the second day of his two-day visit to Lebanon.

He noted Kuwait does not want Lebanon to be a platform for any verbal or actual attacks against Arab states.

For his part, Aoun said Lebanon is committed to implementing the Taif Agreement which ended the civil war in Lebanon and relevant international legitimacy and Arab resolutions, and Al-Sabah’s proposal will be subject to consultations.

Aoun reiterated the strength of the Lebanese-Kuwaiti relations while thanking Kuwait for always standing with Lebanon in difficult times.

This is the first visit by a senior official from a Gulf country to Lebanon in an effort to find ways of restoring bilateral ties since a diplomatic rift emerged between the two sides last year.