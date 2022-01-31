Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

31st Jan, 2022. 04:10 pm

Laos hopes to vaccinate 80pc of population by year end

VIENTIANE – The Lao Ministry of Health hopes to vaccinate 80 percent of the population in every district and province by the end of 2022 before the country can reopen for tourism to revitalize its economy.

Local daily Vientiane Times on Monday quoted Rattanaxay Phetsouvanh, director-general of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, as saying that the ministry hopes to vaccinate 80 percent of the population by the end of 2022, and there are hopeful signs that the goal will be achieved.

As of Thursday, more than 4.7 million people (64.19 percent of its population) have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 4 million (54.8 percent) have been fully vaccinated.

“We observe that the public realizes the importance of vaccination because people are turning up at vaccination centers every day,” Rattanaxay said.

Read more: 8th batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Laos

Even though the number of new cases has fallen below 1,000 for several days in a row, the infection rate in some provinces remains high.

The Ministry of Health urged everyone to continue to be cautious, and people are advised to get vaccinated, as well as a booster shot to meet the 80-percent vaccination target.

Hospitals have sufficient equipment and medical supplies to cope with the virus so far.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos has reached 133,853 with 547 deaths.

