Lebanese president vows to preserve best ties with the Gulf States
BEIRUT, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) — Lebanese President Michel Aoun reiterated on Tuesday Lebanon’s insistence on preserving the best ties with the Gulf States, namely Saudi Arabia.
“We are keen to preserve the best ties with Arab countries and the international community. This is Lebanon’s official stance,” he said in a statement by Lebanon’s Presidency.
“This keenness must be mutual as it is in the interest of both Lebanon and the Gulf States,” he added.
Aoun’s statement came one day after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah accused Saudi Arabia of supporting the Islamic State (IS) in Syria and holding thousands of Lebanese hostages in the Gulf.
Read More
China Focus: What to expect from China's science, tech in 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The construction of the space station, a...
6,660 5G base stations built in Tibet
LHASA- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region built 3,083 5G base stations in...
Ming Dynasty tomb chambers, murals unearthed in north China
TAIYUAN - Archaeologists in north China's Shanxi Province have discovered three brick...
Beijing sets air quality record in 2021
BEIJING - Beijing made a breakthrough in its air pollution treatment as...
Thailand's manufacturing sector contracts amid lackluster demand
BANGKOK - Thailand's manufacturing sector contracted in December 2021 due to lackluster...