Lebanese president vows to preserve best ties with the Gulf States

BEIRUT, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) — Lebanese President Michel Aoun reiterated on Tuesday Lebanon’s insistence on preserving the best ties with the Gulf States, namely Saudi Arabia.

“We are keen to preserve the best ties with Arab countries and the international community. This is Lebanon’s official stance,” he said in a statement by Lebanon’s Presidency.

“This keenness must be mutual as it is in the interest of both Lebanon and the Gulf States,” he added.

Aoun’s statement came one day after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah accused Saudi Arabia of supporting the Islamic State (IS) in Syria and holding thousands of Lebanese hostages in the Gulf.