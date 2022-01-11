Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

11th Jan, 2022. 06:38 pm

Libya seeks to lift UN no-fly zone embargo

Libya seeks to lift UN no-fly zone embargo

Google

TRIPOLI, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) — Libya’s Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Omar Katti on Monday met with the head of the country’s Civil Aviation Authority Mustafa Ammar to discuss coordination to lift the no-fly zone embargo imposed on Libya by the United Nations (UN) Security Council in 2011.

The undersecretary stressed the importance of providing political and technical support for speeding up the lifting of the no-fly zone embargo, the Foreign Ministry said a statement.

Ammar confirmed that the aviation authority under the UN-backed government has been seeking cooperation with air companies from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria and Turkey.

The two officials agreed to visit some European countries to discuss resuming international flights, the statement added.

In March 2011, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1973, establishing a ban on all Libyan airspace in order to protect civilians during the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi’s government.

 

Read More

40 mins ago
Somali president backs deal on polls

MOGADISHU, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Somali President Mohamed Farmajo has welcomed the...
46 mins ago
World Insights: Chinese elements amaze visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The national flag of China was raised...
55 mins ago
This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia gets his name on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Milo Ventimiglia, star of This Is Us, received his own star on...
1 hour ago
Chinese FM holds talks with Bahraini counterpart

NANJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang...
1 hour ago
U.S. hospitals seek foreign nurses due to staff shortage crisis

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Short-staffed hospitals in the United States "are...
2 hours ago
Seven killed in road accident in northern Uganda

KAMPALA - Seven people died after a lorry they were travelling in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Humayun Saeed
46 seconds ago
Humayun Saeed to play Diana’s boyfriend in The Crown

The Crown's newest cast member is Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed. In the...
Homeless Man
5 mins ago
Heartwarming Video: Homeless Man Celebrates Pet Dog’s Birthday

This touching video, in which a homeless man in Colombia celebrates his...
7 mins ago
Bob Saget was already dead before the health care personals reached him

Bob Saget died an unfortunate death, alone and without any help. According...
Janhvi Kapoor
9 mins ago
Sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor both tested positive for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600