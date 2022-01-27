Libya’s Constitution Drafting Assembly rejects parliament speaker’s proposal to establish a new constitutional committee

TRIPOLI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Several members of the Libyan Constitution Drafting Assembly on Wednesday rejected a proposal by the speaker of the House of Representatives, or the parliament, to establish a new constitutional committee.

The speaker Aguila Saleh’s proposal of appointing a committee “to draft a permanent constitution for the country, in place of the Constitution Drafting Assembly, is a flagrant violation of the interim constitutional declaration, and a deliberate and clear violation of the powers of the Speaker,” said a statement issued by 43 assembly members.

The members expressed their categorical rejection of any attempts to “infringe on the powers of the elected Constitution Drafting Assembly and to create parallel bodies taking over the tasks entrusted to the assembly.”

[adsforwp id="353288"]

Last week, Saleh proposed the formation of a new committee of a number of Libyan experts from different cities, aiming to draft a constitution for the country.

The members called on “all national and international parties not to deal with or recognize Saleh’s proposal,” warning that such actions could threaten the constitutional process, increase division and prolong the Libyan crisis.

The Constitution Drafting Assembly had officially approved a draft constitution in July 2017. However, a number of its members challenged the legality of the draft and demanded not to refer it to the parliament for approval before a referendum.