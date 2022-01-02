‘Love for all’: Tears and memories of ‘hero’ Tutu

Susan Njanji, Kate Bartlett

South Africans of all races stopped by Cape Town’s St George’s Cathedral to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid icon who has died aged 90.

South Africa began a week of mourning events for anti-apartheid icon, described as the country’s moral compass, as tributes poured in from across the world for the outspoken Nobel peace laureate.

Tutu had largely faded from public life in recent years but was remembered for his easy humour and characteristic smile and above all his fight against injustices of all colours.

His funeral will be held on January 1 at Cape Town’s St. George’s Cathedral, his former parish, his foundation said in a statement.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa called him a man of “extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid”.

“His significance supersedes the boundaries of being an Anglican,” said mourner Brent Goliath, who broke down in tears outside the old stone building.

He told AFP he had been an altar boy and had met Tutu several times.

“I was very emotional this morning when I heard that he’d passed away. I thank God that he has been there for us,” he said, wiping his eyes as he placed a bouquet of pink flowers under Tutu’s photo.

In the cathedral yard, Father Michael Weeder, dean of the cathedral, paced up and down answering phone calls and speaking with workers shortly after Sunday morning mass.

“He died a holy death,” he told AFP near a makeshift shrine being prepared for the public to leave flowers.

Despite the loss, he said “it comes with some relief to the family because Father Desmond has been in a lot of pain over these past weeks”.

Members of Tutu’s family could be seen gathering and embracing each other in his former Cape Town residence behind a police security cordon.

He fought for us

Dozens of South Africans stopped at the cathedral, even though many people would not yet have heard of his death, it is customary to switch off and spend the day after Christmas on the beach, rather than pacing the city.

Among those paying respects was Miriam Mokwadi, a 67-year-old retired nurse, who said the Nobel laureate “was a hero to us, he fought for us”.

“We are liberated due to him. If it was not for him, probably we would have been lost as a country. He was just good,” said Mokwadi, clutching the hand of her granddaughter.

Daphney Ramakgopa, 58, a local government worker, spoke of the loss the entire country was feeling.

“We looked up to him as the adviser to everyone in the country, especially our politicians,” she said.

Many passers-by remembered Tutu not just for his role in the fight against apartheid, but for how he has continued to hold the democratic government to account, constantly calling out corruption in the ruling African National Congress party.

“I can’t think of anybody with that kind of moral compass” left in South Africa, said Aki Khan, a 64-year-old sound engineer and veteran of the apartheid struggle.

“But I really do think his message has filtered through to young people.”

Cape Town’s famous Table Mountain is due to be lit up in purple from 2000 GMT until the funeral on January 1.

“Knowing he had been ill for some time has done little to lessen the blow dealt to South Africa this sad day,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address.

“He was a man of unwavering courage, of principled conviction,” he added, announcing flags would be flown at half-mast nationwide until the evening before the funeral.

Won’t forget this man

In the township of Soweto near Johannesburg, which became synonymous with apartheid-era repression, youngsters took selfies outside Tutu’s former home, just a few metres from Nelson Mandela’s house.

Local resident Lerato remembered Tutu jogging around the surrounding streets in the morning and called his death “a big blow”.

“This street is the only one in the world in which two Nobel Peace Prize winners have lived. You can then imagine us, the neighbours around, we are really touched by his passing,” she said.

Another resident, Samba, recalled seeing Tutu when he came to have a drink. “He was a down-to-earth person. It was great. I won’t forget this man,” he said.

“His legacy will be his love for all people. He always said that God is not the God of Christians, but God is God of all people,” added Stephen Moreo, the Anglican bishop of Johannesburg.

A life in key dates

Here are key dates in the life of South Africa’s Desmond Mpilo Tutu, a leading figure in the anti-apartheid struggle and international defender of human rights and peace.

Tutu died Sunday at age 90.

October, 7, 1931: He is born in the small town of Klerksdorp, west of Johannesburg, his mother a domestic worker and his father a teacher.

1961: Is ordained as an Anglican priest, having studied theology after working as a school teacher.

1976: He is appointed the bishop of neighbouring Lesotho.

1978: Becomes the first black secretary general of the South African Council of Churches, a highly influential grouping with 15 million members that is active in the struggle against apartheid.

1984: Is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his opposition to South Africa’s apartheid regime. The same year he becomes the first black bishop of Johannesburg and calls for an embargo against the white-minority regime.

1986: He is ordained as the first black Archbishop of Cape Town and head of the Anglican Church for Southern Africa, covering two million followers.

1996: Two years after the end of apartheid, he heads the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that begins hearings into atrocities committed under the previous regime.

1997: Diagnosed with prostate cancer and undergoes repeated treatment over the following years.

2007: Helps to found The Elders group of global leaders working for peace and human rights, acting as its chairman until 2013.

2010: Aged 79, he announces his retirement from public life.

2013: He declares he will no longer be voting for the African National Congress, South Africa’s long-ruling party, citing inequality, violence and corruption among other reasons.

2016: Joined advocates calling for the right to assisted dying.

2021: Tutu makes a rare public appearance to receive his Covid-19 vaccine. He emerges from hospital in a wheelchair, and waves but does not speak.

‘A giant has fallen’: Tributes pour in for Tutu

Sparking tributes from around the world as follows:

Barack Obama: Former US president Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black leader, called Tutu “a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass” who could “find humanity in his adversaries”.

“A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere,” said the fellow Nobel Peace laureate in a statement.

Joe Biden: US President Joe Biden said he was “heartbroken” to learn of the archbishop’s death.

“Desmond Tutu followed his spiritual calling to create a better, freer, and more equal world,” Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement that praised Tutu’s “courage and moral clarity”.

Pope Francis: The Vatican said in a statement that Pope Francis was saddened and offered “heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones”.

“Mindful of his service to the gospel through the promotion of racial equality and reconciliation in his native South Africa, his holiness commends his soul to the loving mercy of almighty God.”

The Elders: “We are all devastated,” said Mary Robinson, chair of The Elders, a group of global leaders working for peace and human rights that Tutu co-founded.

“He inspired me to be a ‘prisoner of hope’, in his inimitable phrase,” said Robinson, a former president of Ireland.

The Elders said in a statement they had “lost a dear friend, whose infectious laugh and mischievous sense of humour delighted and charmed them all”.

African Union: “A man of faith convinced in the power of reconciliation through restorative justice,” said Moussa Faki Mahamat, the current chair of the African Union.

Tutu, he added, “was a true shepherd of peace”.

Uhuru Kenyatta: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said Tutu’s passing was “a big blow” not only to South Africa but to the entire African continent.

“Archbishop Tutu inspired a generation of African leaders who embraced his non-violent approaches in the liberation struggle,” he said.

Bobi Wine: “A giant has fallen,” wrote Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine on Twitter.

“We thank God for his life — a purposeful life, truly lived in the service of humanity.”

UN Secretary General: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called Tutu “a towering global figure for peace and an inspiration to generations across the world”.

“During the darkest days of apartheid, he was a shining beacon for social justice, freedom and non-violent resistance,” Guterres said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II: Queen Elizabeth II called Tutu a “man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world”.

“I remember with fondness my meetings with him and his great warmth and humour,” she said in a statement.

Boris Johnson: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Tutu “a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa”.

He “will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour,” Johnson tweeted.

Emmanuel Macron: French President Emmanuel Macron said Tutu had “dedicated his life to human rights and equality between peoples”.

“His struggle for the end of apartheid and for reconciliation in South Africa will remain in our memory,” he tweeted.

Thabo Makgoba: Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba said the life of Tutu, a “deeply spiritual person”, should be celebrated.

“He named wrong wherever he saw it and by whomever it was committed. He challenged the systems that demeaned humanity.”

Charles Michel: “A man who gave his life to freedom with a deep commitment to human dignity,” European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

“A giant who stood up against apartheid. You will be deeply missed.”

Olaf Scholz: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Tutu “a lifelong advocate of the principles of humanity, freedom and equality”.

Justin Trudeau: “Archbishop Tutu was a voice for the oppressed and a tireless advocate for human rights — and the world is a better place because he was in it,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

Jonas Gahr Store: Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store paid tribute to a man who “showed the power of reconciliation and forgiveness”.

Highlighting Tutu’s Nobel award, he added: “Never has a peace prize been so fitting.”