19th Jan, 2022. 10:08 pm

Macron presents French EU Council Presidency’s priorities to European Parliament

PARIS, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Addressing the European Parliament’s plenary session in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron outlined the priorities of his country’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU).

The EU, Macron said, has the capability and resources to be a powerful actor in the international community.

At the helm of the EU Council, France intends to “create together a European power of the future … an independent Europe that has given itself the means to decide its own future and not rely on the decisions of other major powers,” he said.

The French EU Council Presidency will promote and protect the values “that are being weakened,” he said, naming democracy, solidarity and respect for the rule of law. Macron also said that the EU should add to its Charter of Fundamental Rights the protection of the environment and women’s right to abortion.

The French Presidency, Macron said, “will carry the right of legislative initiative for the Parliament,” i.e. it will propose laws.

“We will continue to seek a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine,” he said, and “will ensure that Europe makes its united and strong voice heard on the question of strategic armaments.” He called for a “European proposal building a new order of security and stability.”

According to Macron, Europe has “the duty to propose an alliance to the African continent.” He also said that the EU must find a “path of trust” with the United Kingdom in the post-Brexit era.

