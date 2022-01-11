Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

11th Jan, 2022. 09:23 pm

Macron says backs W. Africa sanctions against Mali over poll delay

Macron says backs W. Africa sanctions against Mali over poll delay

Google

PARIS, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) – President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that France fully backed sanctions imposed by West Africa’s economic bloc against Mali after its military-dominated government delayed elections after a coup.

“We support this position,” Macron, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, told reporters alongside visiting EU Council President Charles Michel.

“We are in complete solidarity with the region and with this very courageous and clear stance” by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), he added.

As well as closing borders and imposing a trade embargo, Mali’s regional neighbours also cut off financial aid and froze the country’s assets at the Central Bank of West African States.

The move followed a proposal by Mali’s interim government last month to stay in power for up to five years before staging elections, despite international demands that it respect a promise to hold elections in February.

Macron said the “unprecedented sanctions” were a sign of “deep condemnation of the behaviour of the military junta” in Mali and its “absolute failure” to respect its commitments.

He vowed that with EU states contributing to a multinational Takuba force to help France’s existing Barkhane operation, the EU would “Europeanise” its approach in the region.

Macron said that the EU was united with a “fully coherent position” on Mali and the “non-respect by the military junta as was agreed” previously by regional powers.

He said that the situation would be discussed this week when EU foreign ministers meet in the French port of Brest, and that another meeting would take place by the end of the month with a view to strengthening European sanctions.

Mali’s relations with its neighbours and partners have steadily deteriorated since a coup led by Colonel Assimi Goita in August 2020 against the country’s elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Under threat of sanctions, Goita had promised to hold presidential and legislative elections and to restore civilian rule by February 2022.

But he staged a de-facto second coup in May 2021, forcing out an interim civilian government and disrupting the timetable to restore democracy, while declaring himself interim president.

Read More

2 hours ago
UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022

GENEVA, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - The United Nations said Tuesday it needed...
2 hours ago
US talks on Russia-Ukraine stand-off move to NATO

BRUSSELS, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - The United States briefed its western allies...
2 hours ago
North Korea fires second missile in less than a week

QUAKERTOWN, Jan 11, 2022 (BSW) - Synergis Software, a global leader in document...
2 hours ago
Zelensky calls for international summit to end war in Ukraine

KYIV, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Tuesday for...
3 hours ago
Kazakh president fires rare criticism at predecessor after unrest

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued rare...
3 hours ago
Kendell Jenner claps back to haters on her outfit choice

Kendell Jenner was recently chastised for being inappropriately dressed for a 2021...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Amitabh bachchan
1 min ago
Amitabh Bachchan shares a view of Jalsa: ‘Ye hai Mumbai meri jaan’

Amitabh Bachchan, the veteran Bollywood actor, has taken some time off from...
PSL 7 Tickets
7 mins ago
PSL 7 Tickets – How to buy PSL 2022 Tickets Online?

PCB announced that the seventh season of PSL will be held in...
PSL 7 Tickets
9 mins ago
The Morning Show featuring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon renewed for the third season

The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon has been renewed...
9 mins ago
Government focusing on exports, tax collection to boost economy, says PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has underlined that exports and tax collection are...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600