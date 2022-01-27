Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
27th Jan, 2022.

Malawi declares state of disaster over 15 flooded districts

27th Jan, 2022. 08:51 pm
Malawi declares state of disaster over 15 flooded districts

LILONGWE, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has declared a state of disaster over 15 districts in the southern and central regions of the country following deaths, loss of property and displacement of thousands of households due to floods and heavy rains.

Chakwera’s declaration follows preliminary reports on the impact of the heavy rains and floods that were induced by Tropical Cyclone Ana, which passed over Malawi Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, at least 19 deaths were confirmed by authorities while over 100 people were reported to have sustained serious injuries in 15 districts.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, DoDMA, over 200,000 people from 48,000 households have been affected and some have been displaced.

The Malawi leaders expressed shock over the death toll and loss of property and infrastructure and he appealed for humanitarian support.

“I declare all the districts that have been affected by the floods, Disaster Areas, with effect from 26th of January, 2022; I fully appreciate all previous assistance Malawi has received when affected by disasters,”  said Chakwera in a statement released Thursday through Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zangazanga Chikhosi.

“However, I appeal for humanitarian assistance from the International donor community, relevant United Nations agencies, non-governmental organizations, the local private sector as well as all fellow citizens of goodwill so that, together, we can contribute in alleviating suffering on the part of people affected by the floods. Tents for shelter, food and non-food items are urgently required,” he said.

Chakwera has also highlighted rescue operations as a priority to complement efforts by the country’s security agencies that are already on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Defense Force (MDF), Malawi Police Service (MPS), Department of Marine and Malawi Red Cross Society are conducting surveillance and rescuing people trapped by floods in the Lower Shire, where the disaster has been more severe.

The floods have affected all the southern region’s 13 districts.

The country remains in intermittent power supply as power generation has been heavily reduced due to the damage that the floods have caused to key hydro stations.

 

