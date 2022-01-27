Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

27th Jan, 2022. 09:01 pm

Malaysia, Indonesia launch cross border QR payment linkage

Xinhua Xinhua

27th Jan, 2022. 09:01 pm
Malaysia, Indonesia launch cross border QR payment linkage

Google

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The central bank of Malaysia and Indonesia on Thursday launched a cross-border QR payment linkage to enable instant, secure and efficient cross-border payments between the two countries.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and Bank Indonesia (BI) said in a statement that through this linkage, consumers in both countries will be able to make retail payments by scanning the DuitNow or Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard QR codes displayed by offline and online merchants.

The launch marks the beginning of a pilot phase that will pave the way for a full commercial launch in the third quarter of 2022, said the banks.

[adsforwp id="353288"]

This linkage will be expanded in the future to support cross-border remittance where users in both countries can make real-time fund transfers with convenience, they added.

BNM Deputy Governor Jessica Chew Cheng Lian said the cross-border QR payment linkage between Malaysia and Indonesia marks a key milestone in the long history of collaboration between both countries.

“Phase two of the QR payment linkage between Malaysia and Thailand has also gone live this week. Such developments will bring us closer to realizing the vision of creating an ASEAN network of fast and efficient retail payment systems. This, in turn, will further accelerate our digital transformation and financial integration for the benefit of individuals and businesses,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bank Indonesia Deputy Governor Doni P. Joewono said this initiative links cross-border payments through the interconnection of national QR codes of the two countries and also represents another milestone of the Indonesian payment system blueprint 2025.

“Bank Indonesia recognizes the significance of cross-border payment system linkages and has continuously pursued such initiatives. This will give more options for users in the cross-border payment space and serve as a key to improve transaction efficiency, support the digitalization of trade and investment, and maintain macroeconomic stability by promoting a more extensive use of Local Currency Settlement (LCS) Framework,” he said.

Through the use of direct quotation of local currency exchange rates provided by appointed cross-currency dealer banks under the LCS Framework, he said it will improve the efficiency of transactions, thus lowering the transaction cost.

According to the statement, the payment connectivity will further strengthen the close economic ties between Malaysia and Indonesia and support post-pandemic economic recovery.

As international travel resumes, the central banks said tourism will be a key sector that will greatly benefit from this service.

They noted the sizeable traveller flows between the two countries recorded an average of 5.6 million arrivals yearly before the pandemic.

Both countries are also key remittance corridors for their nationals working abroad who will benefit from faster, cheaper, and more transparent cross-border remittances, they said.

According to them, this initiative is also aligned with the Group of Twenty roadmap for enhancing cross-border payments developed by the financial stability board and other international bodies.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Malawi declares state of disaster over 15 flooded districts

LILONGWE, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has declared a...
1 hour ago
The integrated approach needed for Syria's sovereignty, security, development: Chinese UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said on Wednesday...
2 hours ago
British business community voices hope for stronger trade ties with China

LONDON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The British business community hopes that Britain...
5 hours ago
UAE delivers 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Gaza

GAZA - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday delivered 1 million...
6 hours ago
Tanzania receives more donation of COVID-19 vaccines from China

DAR ES SALAAM - The government of Tanzania on Wednesday received the...
9 hours ago
Denmark to lift most COVID restrictions from Feb.1

COPENHAGEN - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Wednesday that most...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

38 seconds ago
Inquiry is underway against social media activist Waqar Zaka, FIA tells SHC

Federal Investigation Agency on Thursday apprised the Sindh High Court that it...
3 mins ago
Actor Vachik Mangassarian dies of Covid complications amid sharing anti-vaxx conspiracy

Vachik Mangassarian, who plays a character in Agents of Shield on Marvel's Agents...
Harry and Meghan
5 mins ago
Kate Middleton more famous than Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has emerged as considerably more famous in the royals than...
10 mins ago
BTS: SUGA’s pic goes VIRAL; desi ARMYs associate him with Salman Khan of Tere Naam

In the last few days, BTS SUGA aka Min Yoongi has been...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
[adsforwp id="348365"]