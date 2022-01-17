Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

17th Jan, 2022. 10:19 am

Malaysia reports 3,010 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths

vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 3,010 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,808,347, according to the health ministry.

There are 263 new imported cases, with 2,747 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed. Another 12 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,793. The ministry reported 2,584 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,735,355.

There are 41,199 active cases with 182 being held in intensive care and 83 in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 147,655 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 79.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.6 percent are fully vaccinated and 28.7 percent have received boosters.

Read More

11 hours ago
Here's why: orange is your skin's best friend

Oranges are popular all over the world, and just like their name...
2 days ago
90 pct of Chinese people vaccinated against COVID-19

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.26 billion Chinese people, or nearly...
2 days ago
New Zealand reports 29 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported 29 new community cases...
2 days ago
Malaysia reports 3,346 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported 3,346 new COVID-19 infections...
2 days ago
India reports 268,833 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 36,850,962

NEW DELHI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 36,850,962...
2 days ago
Cambodia's Omicron cases rise to 332 with 45 new infections

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed Omicron cases...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

USD to PKR
2 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar Price in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 17th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 17, 2022)...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
5 hours ago
Gold rate in UAE on, 17th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (17, Jan 2022)...
UAE Dirham to PKR
6 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600