Mexico midfielder Romo set for Rayados move
MEXICO CITY, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) — Mexico international midfielder Luis Romo is close to joining Rayados from their Liga MX rivals Cruz Azul. The 26-year-old arrived in the northeastern city of Monterrey to negotiate a move that would reportedly see Rayados playmaker Carlos Rodriguez go to Cruz Azul.
“Arriving at an institution like Monterrey is very exciting,” Romo told reporters. “They showed interest in me and I’m going to respond to them.” He expressed hope that the transfer would lay a pathway for a long-desired move to Europe.
“The dream of playing in Europe remains intact,” added Romo, who has been capped 17 times for Mexico’s national team.
Romo has made 65 appearances for Cruz Azul and helped the club win last year’s Liga MX Clausura title. He previously played for Queretaro. Rayados will begin their 2022 Liga MX Apertura campaign with a home match against Queretaro on January 8. Cruz Azul will host Tijuana on the same day.
