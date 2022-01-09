Karachi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trapped on a flyover in Punjab’s Ferozepur for 20 minutes while he was on his way to a rally by a group of protesting farmers who were demanding the resignation of a cabinet minister whose son has been accused over the deaths of farmers, BBC reported.

“This was a major lapse in the security of the PM,” a statement from the federal home ministry said.

Modi then returned to Delhi cancelling the rally. NDTV reported that in a spiralling row in election season, the BJP accused Punjab’s ruling Congress of ‘murderous intentions’. The earlier plan to travel by helicopter was cancelled due to rain and poor visibility, forcing the two-hour road journey. NDTV revealed that the visuals from Bathinda showed the prime minister’s convoy on the flyover, surrounded by Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel.

Prime minister Modi was seen waiting in a black armoured Toyota Fortuner ringed by SPG officers. Barely a few feet from his car were clusters of people and policemen. Images tweeted by a BJP worker showed posters held up as the PM’s car drove by. A BJP bus following the convoy was heckled by protesters.

The Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi regretted the incident, but denied there was a security lapse. The PM had a dig at him, telling officials that he should thank the CM he made it alive to the airport.

“There was nothing like an attack or security threat to the PM,” said Channi.

“The prime minister was not to take the road route. Agitations happen ahead of polls. Even last night, I had asked the officers not to arrest or cane-charge the protesters but convince them somehow,” the CM explained. “We achieved that last night,” he added. “Farmers’ agitation went on for a year at the Delhi border, today, if someone held a peaceful protest on the PM’s way, it should not be linked to the PM’s security,” he said. “It is wrong to claim security lapses during his Punjab visit,” the CM lamented.

Reportedly, PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur to lay foundation stones for several development projects and address the people on the occasion but could not reach there due to the road blockade. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) claimed that the PM’s schedule and travel plan was communicated in advance to the Punjab government. Punjab chief minister expressed regret after the PM had to cut short his visit to the state, but asserted that there was no security lapse.