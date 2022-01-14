Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Jan, 2022. 09:48 pm

Morocco, Mauritius to strengthen bilateral cooperation: FMs

Morocco, Mauritius to strengthen bilateral cooperation: FMs

Google

RABAT, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita and his Mauritian counterpart Alan Ganoo on Friday discussed bilateral relations at a video conference, Moroccan official news agency reported.

The two ministers stressed their shared desire to push forward a revitalization of bilateral cooperation in many areas and promote a multidimensional partnership between the two countries, it said.

They discussed ways of fostering cooperation in maritime sectors, such as port infrastructure, maritime transport, and fishery, said the report.

The two sides also decided to intensify trade, encourage investments, and strengthen partnership in the economic field, it noted.

Both countries agreed to support each other under regional and international cooperation mechanisms, the agency added.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Rangnick wants to keep Henderson and Van de Beek at Man Utd

LONDON, Jan 14, 2022 (AFP) - Ralf Rangnick wants to keep Dean Henderson...
1 hour ago
No progress in 'informal' Taliban talks: Afghan opposition

PARIS, Jan 14, 2022 (AFP) - A recent meeting in Iran between the...
1 hour ago
Ethiopia lashes out at WHO chief for Tigray war remarks

NAIROBI, Jan 14, 2022 (AFP) - Ethiopia has asked the UN health agency...
2 hours ago
Aussie researchers join the support of new drugs battling COVID-19

SYDNEY, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Several new drugs to treat COVID-19 patients...
2 hours ago
Mali junta calls protests against sanctions

BAMAKO, Jan 14, 2022 (AFP) - Demonstrations called by the ruling military in...
2 hours ago
IOM continues to expand relief operation in Afghanistan

KABUL, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations migration agency, International Organization...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Galaxy S22
37 seconds ago
Galaxy S22 series will feature “Gorilla Glass Victus +”

There have been a lot of leaks recently concerning Samsung's new Galaxy...
ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 Schedule
5 mins ago
ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Squads: All you need to Know

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Squad: The 14th edition of...
WhatsApp Message Reactions
9 mins ago
WhatsApp will Soon Rollout Message Reactions Like Facebook Messenger

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has been developing on a new...
China coast earthquake
10 mins ago
5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts several areas of KP, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600