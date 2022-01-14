Morocco, Mauritius to strengthen bilateral cooperation: FMs

RABAT, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita and his Mauritian counterpart Alan Ganoo on Friday discussed bilateral relations at a video conference, Moroccan official news agency reported.

The two ministers stressed their shared desire to push forward a revitalization of bilateral cooperation in many areas and promote a multidimensional partnership between the two countries, it said.

They discussed ways of fostering cooperation in maritime sectors, such as port infrastructure, maritime transport, and fishery, said the report.

The two sides also decided to intensify trade, encourage investments, and strengthen partnership in the economic field, it noted.

Both countries agreed to support each other under regional and international cooperation mechanisms, the agency added.