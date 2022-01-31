Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

31st Jan, 2022. 12:58 pm

New Zealand PM tests negative for COVID-19

Xinhua Xinhua

31st Jan, 2022. 12:58 pm
Jacinda Ardern

WELLINGTON – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday after being deemed a close contact of a case on a domestic flight.

Ardern was deemed a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case on Saturday and has entered self-isolation in line with a Ministry of Health advice.

She was still required to isolate until the end of Tuesday “or as otherwise advised by Public Health,” said a spokesperson for the prime minister, adding that Ardern will chair Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting remotely, the spokesperson said.

The exposure event took place on Jan. 22 during flight NZ8273 from Kerikeri to Auckland. The flight has been added to the Ministry of Health website as a location of interest.

New Zealand’s Governor-General Cindy Kiro and members of her staff were also on board, and are following the same isolation instructions.

Read more: Armenian PM self-isolating after positive Covid test

The prime minister and the governor-general were in Northland undertaking advance filming at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, at the invitation of the Waitangi National Trust for the Waitangi Day broadcast.

New Zealand reported 91 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health said.

The country has recorded 16,039 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 12,005 cases from the current community outbreak.

New Zealand is at the highest Red settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments, and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

 

Read More

12 hours ago
Malawi swears in new govt after sackings over graft

LILONGWE, Malawi, Jan 30, 2022 (AFP) - Malawi's new government was sworn in...
12 hours ago
Huawei takes Sweden to court following 5G ban

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30, 2022 (AFP) - Huawei said Sunday it has initiated arbitration...
13 hours ago
North Korea test-fires most powerful missile since 2017

SEOUL, Jan 30, 2022 (AFP) - North Korea on Sunday tested its most...
14 hours ago
Sudanese anti-coup protester killed in security crackdown

KHARTOUM, Jan 30, 2022 (AFP) - Sudanese security forces killed a protester Sunday...
15 hours ago
Russia is concluding talks with neighbours on bio lab transparency: FM

MOSCOW, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Russia is wrapping up talks with neighbouring...
15 hours ago
Argentina rejects Britain's deployment of new weapons to Malvinas

BUENOS AIRES, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Argentina on Saturday expressed strong opposition...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

new zealand covid
10 mins ago
New Zealand reports 91 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 91 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
Kenya covid
18 mins ago
Kenya administers 12 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses as infections subside

NAIROBI - Kenya has administered over 12 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, with...
Baldia factory fire case
25 mins ago
Rangers’ prosecutor stopped from representing state in Baldia factory fire case

Showing its dissatisfaction over the assistance the Rangers’ prosecutor provided in appeals...
31 mins ago
Shehbaz fears foreign investment would not come into Pakistan due to press freedom’s condition

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said foreign...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600