Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

16th Jan, 2022. 09:00 am

Northwest Syria aid gets six-month extension

Northwest Syria aid

UNITED NATIONS – Cross-border humanitarian aid to northwest Syria, not green-lit by Damascus, remains ‘essential,’ the UN said, as the measure was de facto extended for six months without a new Security Council vote.

The council had previously renewed the authorisation allowing aid into rebel-held areas in the country’s northwest “for a period of six months… until 10 January 2022,” through the crossing at Bab Al-Hawa on the Syrian border with Turkey.

The text provided for “an extension of an additional six months, that is, until 10 July 2022,” subject to a report by the UN Secretary-General.

For the West, the renewal to July had been interpreted as automatic, while Russia had raised the possibility of requesting a new Security Council vote, though it has not taken that step.

In his December report, UN chief Antonio Guterres had stressed the impossibility of replacing at this stage the cross-border mechanism for one that crossed front lines from Damascus.

Moscow favours this method as recognition of the Syrian government’s sovereignty over the whole country.

Aid through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing primarily serves the roughly three million people living in the Idlib region, which remains outside Damascus’ control.

“The cross-border delivery of aid is essential,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during his daily briefing.

“We need aid to be delivered through cross-border and through cross-line. Those are essential elements for us to meet the humanitarian needs of all Syrians.”

Asked about the lack of a new Security Council vote, he said “we would welcome any decision that would allow us to continue with this vital cross-border aid.”

Read More

3 mins ago
In search of lasting peace

NAIROBI - The Ethiopian government announced it was pardoning a number of...
3 mins ago
In democracy US trust?

One year after the violent assault on the US Capitol, Americans remain...
3 mins ago
Indonesia eases coal export ban

JAKARTA - Indonesia, the world’s top exporter of thermal coal, said it...
3 mins ago
False tales of powerful women

PARIS - Brigitte Macron, Michelle Obama, Jacinda Ardern are among some of...
3 mins ago
Londoners want Johnson’s resignation

LONDON - Britons in London called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to...
3 mins ago
Freemasonry in Europe

POZNAN, Poland - Curators combing through a vast historic archive of Freemasonry...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

FBR
3 mins ago
Balancing the book

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a flagship initiative,...
3 mins ago
Retracting allegations

In an interesting turn of events, one of the victims in the...
3 mins ago
Case of costly animals

Pakistan has been facing a huge trade deficit for the past many...
3 mins ago
A sane solution

It is a rainy day with dark clouds scudding across the sky;...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600