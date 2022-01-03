NSFC, Gates Foundation to fund int’ l research for malaria eradication

Xinhua

03rd Jan, 2022. 06:45 pm
NSFC, Gates Foundation to fund int' l research for malaria eradication

Google

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) — The National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (Gates Foundation) have launched a joint program to call for global scientific research cooperation in 2022 to accelerate progress toward malaria eradication.

The program, part of the Grand Challenges China initiative co-established by the two sides in 2015, will fund research projects that develop innovative solutions for malaria vector control, including outdoor vector control strategies, tools and products.

Malaria is a deadly yet preventable and treatable mosquito-borne disease. Despite progress made over the past decades, many countries and regions are still under its threat. According to the recent world malaria report released by the World Health Organization, approximately 241 million malaria cases were recorded globally in 2020, and out of these, 627,000 malaria patients have died.

While the majority of malaria transmission occurs indoors, there are increasing concerns around the magnitude of outdoor transmission, where more investment in scientific and technological breakthroughs is much needed, said the Gates Foundation in a statement, noting the challenges in outdoor malaria transmission.

China has abundant experience and expertise in eliminating malaria, and it was declared malaria-free by the World Health Organization in 2021.

The NSFC, a major source of funding in China for basic research and frontier exploration, released an application guide on its website, stating that the joint program will fund up to six proposals on malaria vector control. Eligible projects must involve international collaborations between researchers from China-based and international institutions.

It also encouraged female scientists and young researchers under the age of 45 to apply. Each proposal, if selected, will receive a combined grant of up to 3 million yuan (470,500 U.S. dollars) from the NSFC and the Gates Foundation.

Interested institutions should submit online applications to the two foundations before Feb. 24.

 

