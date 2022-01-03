OPEC picks new secretary-general
VIENNA, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) — In a special video conference held on Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to appoint Haitham Al-Ghais of Kuwait as its next secretary-general.
The appointment takes effect on Aug. 1 and will last for three years, according to an OPEC press release.
Al-Ghais, a veteran of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Kuwait’s OPEC governor from 2017 to June 2021, currently serves as deputy managing director for international marketing at KPC.
The participants in the OPEC meeting expressed their appreciation to Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo of Nigeria for his leadership as OPEC secretary-general during his two-term tenure between Aug. 1, 2016, and July 31, 2022.
