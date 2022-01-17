Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

18th Jan, 2022. 12:02 am

Over 1000 publishers to attend 53rd Cairo int’l book fair: minister

Over 1000 publishers to attend 53rd Cairo int'l book fair: minister

Google

CAIRO, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — A total of 1067 publishers from 51 countries will participate in the 53rd edition of Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF) later this month, Egypt’s Culture Minister Inas Abdel-Dayem said on Monday.

This year’s book fair will be held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center from Jan. 26 to Feb. 7, with Greece as the guest of honour, the minister said at a press conference in the capital Cairo.

This edition will witness the launch of a digital-book project by the Egyptian General Book Authority, she said, adding the latest technology and artificial intelligence will be applied for the first time at the fair.

Established in 1969, the CIBF is considered the largest and oldest book fair in the Middle East and the second worldwide after Germany’s Frankfurt Book Fair.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Vaccinate the whole world to end pandemic, UN chief tells Davos

UNITED NATIONS, United States, Jan 17, 2022 (AFP) - UN chief Antonio Guterres...
2 hours ago
Turkey ignores deadline to release rights leader

ISTANBUL, Jan 17, 2022 (AFP) - A Turkish court on Monday extended the...
3 hours ago
At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake: district official

HERAT, Afghanistan, Jan 17, 2022 (AFP) - At least 12 people were killed...
3 hours ago
Germany 'to do all' to ensure Ukraine's security: Baerbock

KYIV, Jan 17, 2022 (AFP) - Germany will do everything in its power...
3 hours ago
US calls on N.Korea to 'cease' its 'unlawful' missile launches

WASHINGTON - The United States called on North Korea Monday to "cease...
3 hours ago
Three protesters killed in Sudan anti-coup rallies: medics

KHARTOUM - Security forces shot and killed three protesters Monday during rallies...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Imad Wasim and Babar Azam
4 mins ago
PSL 7: Imad Wasim has no regrets over losing captaincy of Karachi Kings

PSL 7: Imad Wasim, a Pakistan all-rounder, had no regrets over losing...
PSL
16 mins ago
PSL 7: PCB calls back players from BBL to prepare for HBL PSL 2022

PSL 7: In order to prepare for the HBL Pakistan Super League...
UN council members urge 'utmost restraint' in Sudan
17 mins ago
UN council members urge ‘utmost restraint’ in Sudan

UNITED NATIONS, United States, Jan 17, 2022 (AFP) - Britain and France were...
17 mins ago
Kim Kardashian wishes British supermodel Kate Moss

Kim Kardashian wished birthday to the British supermodel, she took it to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600