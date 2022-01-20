During the chaotic US exit from Afghanistan, the Pentagon for the first time publicly disclosed drone footage of a disastrous hit in Kabul.

The surveillance is the first to be made public, and it shows the strike that killed 10 members of a family, including seven children.

The tape was obtained by The New York Times through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit and was later disclosed by US Central Command on Thursday. It appears to emphasise how, according to the Pentagon’s own account, insufficient intelligence, heightened alertness, and hurried decision-making contributed to the death of people.

Read more: Ominous Kabul Attacks

The footage about which officials told the newspaper was captured by two MQ-9 Reaper drones, depicts the moments leading up to the fatal drone attack on a vehicle in a Kabul courtyard on August 29.

Check the footage below: