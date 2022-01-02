Plans of China int’ l consumer products expo revealed
HAIKOU, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) — Authorities in south China’s Hainan Province announced the plans of the 2022 China International Consumer Products Expo on Sunday during an activity upon the 100-day countdown to the expo.
According to the Hainan provincial bureau of international economic development, the event will be held from April 12 to 16 in Haikou, the capital of Hainan.
The exhibition area will span over 100,000 square meters, 80 percent of which will be set up for overseas exhibitors featuring fashion, jewellery, food, medicine and other professional services. France will be the guest of honour.
The expo is expected to become a platform leading the global consumer fashion, and well-known brands will release their latest products during the exhibition, according to the bureau.
The expo is co-hosted by China’s Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan provincial government.
On June 1, 2020, China released a master plan for the Hainan Free Trade Port, aiming to build Hainan Island into a globally influential high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.
Also Read
Read More
Too many gorillas? The great apes' hunt for space in Rwanda
In the census in 2010, these mountain gorillas were 880; in 2015...
Afghans still uneasy as poverty soars despite end of war
KABUL: For 50-year-old Hajji Mohammad, the outgoing year was a good one,...
Interview: U.S. ban on Xinjiang cotton to further disturb global supply chain, says expert
ISLAMABAD, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. ban on Xinjiang cotton will...
'Love for all': Tears and memories of 'hero' Tutu
Susan Njanji, Kate Bartlett South Africans of all races stopped by Cape Town's...
No food at home: Central African mothers desperate in restive NW
More than 600,000 people have been displaced from their homes by conflict...