Xinhua Xinhua

14th Jan, 2022. 04:45 pm

PM infected with COVID-19 as Omicron wave sweeps Sweden

Swedish PM

STOCKHOLM – Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her press secretary said on Friday. Andersson’s press secretary told local media that she is fine under the circumstances and will carry out her duties from home.

Following a debate session in the parliament earlier this week which the prime minister also attended, two other party leaders announced that they were infected.

Earlier this month, the Royal Court confirmed that King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden had tested positive for COVID-19.

After sweeping across several other European countries, the Omicron variant is now rampantly spreading in Sweden.

On Thursday, Sweden’s Public Health Agency presented revised scenarios for the near future, estimating between 700,000 and 1.1 million new infections in the coming two weeks among the country’s population of 10.4 million.

