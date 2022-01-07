Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

08th Jan, 2022. 12:43 am

Putin discusses Kazakhstan with leaders of CSTO member states by phone

Putin discusses Kazakhstan with leaders of CSTO member states by phone

Google

MOSCOW, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) — Russian President Vladimir Putin held several phone calls on Thursday and Friday with leaders of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), discussing the situation in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin said Friday.

“The Russian President had telephone conversations with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,” it said in a statement.

Putin also spoke by phone several times with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, it said.

“The discussion focused on the developments in Kazakhstan and joint actions under the CSTO mandate to combat international terrorism, restore order and protect the country’s citizens,” it added.

Meanwhile, since the launch of the CSTO peacekeeping operation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has been regularly reporting to Putin on the progress of transfer of peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan and the completion of assigned tasks, the statement said.

Violent protests in Kazakhstan have caused multiple deaths over the past few days, according to various reports.

Tokayev accepted the government’s resignation on Wednesday and has sought help from the CSTO.

A joint CSTO peacekeeping force has arrived in Kazakhstan to take part in maintaining order, the Kazakh presidential press service said Friday, adding that they came only for a limited time to ensure the protection of strategic facilities.

The peacekeeping forces include troops from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, the CSTO said in a statement on its website.

 

Read More

2 days ago
Plan to double Jewish settler in Golan Heights

(OCCUPIED) GOLAN HEIGHTS: Bulldozers in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights are clearing the...
1 day ago
China’s love of pine nuts helps Afghan exporters

KABUL: “I earn up to 1,000 afghani a day, depending on my...
1 day ago
Spoils of war

GHAZNI: In the governor’s compound of Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, a new exhibit...
1 day ago
Iran not recognising Taliban’s government

TEHRAN: Iran has not reached the point of recognising the Taliban government...
1 day ago
Nowhere to hide

KABUL: Married off at seven to a man old enough to be...
1 day ago
India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

NEW DELHI: India’s tiger conservation body said 126 of the endangered big...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

BOL House
5 mins ago
Fourt Episode of BOL Entertainment’s most anticipated show “BOL House” Premiered – WATCH

Fourth Episode of BOL Entertainment’s show “BOL House” premiered on Friday 7th January...
Selena Gomez talks about the dangerous effects of social media 
9 mins ago
Selena Gomez talks about the dangerous effects of social media 

American singer and lyricist Selena Gomez shed light on the harmful ramifications...
9 mins ago
Border fencing issue: Qureshi says positive response received from Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that the government...
Saboor Aly
10 mins ago
Ali Ansari Kisses Saboor Aly in Nikah ceremony! WATCH VIDEO

Wedding bells are ringing for Pakistani actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600