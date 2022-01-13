Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Jan, 2022. 11:24 pm

Queen Elizabeth removes Prince Andrew’s military titles, amid sex-abuse lawsuit

According to a royal source, Prince Andrew will no longer use the style His Royal Highness in an official capacity.

Other members of the Royal Family will fill the duke’s functions, according to the source.

It comes as he faces a civil action in the United States over allegations that he sexually abused a 17-year-old girl, which he has always denied.

A source close to Prince Andrew stated on Thursday evening that he will “continue to defend himself” against Virginia Giuffre’s charges.

After attempting to have the case dismissed, a court determined on Wednesday that Ms Giuffre’s case could proceed.

“The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen with the Queen’s assent and agreement,” Buckingham Palace stated in a statement.

“The Duke of York will continue to refuse to perform any governmental obligations and is defending himself as a private person in this matter.”

According to a Royal Source, all of Prince Andrew’s roles have been returned to the Queen with immediate effect and will be allocated to other members of the Royal Family.

They also stated that he will no longer use the title “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity.

The Ministry of Defence had no comment on the duke’s military titles being returned to the Queen, and stated it was a matter for the Palace to handle.

 

