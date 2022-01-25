Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua

25th Jan, 2022. 08:42 pm

Russia, China stand against politicizing sports: Putin

MOSCOW, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — During a virtual meeting with Russian athletes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that both Russia and China oppose politicizing sports.

Large international competitions can serve as “a stimulus for the popularization of sports in society,” the Kremlin said, citing the Russian president.

The main goal of international sporting events is to strengthen friendships, Putin said, adding that Russia and China “oppose the politicization of sports.”

Putin said China will ensure “the health and safety of the athletes and audience” during the games.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games are scheduled to run from Feb. 4 to 20, followed by the Paralympics.

 

