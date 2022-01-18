Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 08:06 pm

Russia takes home most awards at 14th Budapest International Circus Festival

BUDAPEST, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Hungary’s Kevin Richter Troupe and the Zaripov’s Group from Russia won the Golden Award at the 14th Budapest International Circus Festival on Monday night, with Russia bringing home most of the awards.

The much-anticipated international circus contest ran from Jan. 11 to 17, with some hundred artists from four continents.

One speciality from Zaripov’s Group, the teeterboard production Echo of Dreams, which is generally considered a male circus genre, was performed by females.

The rock and roll performance of the group led by Kevin Richter, a member of the world-famous Richter circus dynasty as well as Young Star of the Stage Award winner and Guinness Recorder, mixes a Russian board performance with a Hungarian springboard show.

In 2021, the group won the Golden Elephant Award at the Girona International Circus Festival in Spain and the Silver Award at the Latin International Circus Festival.

Three silvers went to the Russian-Ukrainian duo Oleksii Grigorov and Marina Glavatskikh, the Vardanyan Brothers from Russia, and Ekaterina Zapashnaya and Konstantin Rastegaev who is also from Russia.

The Kevin Richter Troupe also won a special award of the jury of Hungarian Circus Directors. The Duo Stauberti won the silver special award. Grandpierre Gabriel won the Newcomer Show’s Golden Award, while Duo Donnert won the Silver Award.

The Budapest International Circus Festival founded in 1996 is one of the world’s most prestigious circus events.

 

