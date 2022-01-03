S.Korean president says not to stop efforts for peace on Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that his administration will not stop efforts to institutionalize sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula until his single five-year term ends in May.
Moon made the remark in his final New Year’s speech, saying South Korea still has a long way to go for relations with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).
He said that if the two Koreas resume dialogue and cooperation, the international community will positively respond to it.
The president noted that his government will seek normalized inter-Korean relations and an irreversible path to peace until the end, hoping that the next government would continue efforts for dialogue with the DPRK.
The country’s presidential election is scheduled for March 9.
The Moon government has sought to declare a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended with an armistice, but it had yet to reach a tangible conclusion.
Denuclearization talks between the DPRK and the United States have been stalled since the second summit between top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and former U.S. President Donald Trump ended without an agreement in February 2019 in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.
Also Read
Read More
2 drones shot down at Baghdad airport: source
BAGHDAD, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Two drones attacked on Monday a military...
Yasir Hussain again under fire for his views on Turkish Actors in Pakistan
On a talk show presented by actor Nauman Ijaz on a local...
Ukraine's cultural minister enraged by the offensive caricature in Emily in Paris
After France, Ukraine too expressed their anger at the light-hearted show, 'Emily...
First week of 2022 becomes of high importance for Prince Andrew
This week seems to be of high importance for the British Prince...
Malaysia's manufacturing PMI rises to 52.8 in December 2021
KUALA LUMPUR - The headline IHS Markit Malaysia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index...