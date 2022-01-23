Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
23rd Jan, 2022. 10:29 pm

S. Korea’s Cha wins men’s singles at Four Continents Figure Skating C’ships

TALLINN, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea won the men’s title at the International Skating Union (ISU) Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in the Estonian capital here on Sunday.

In the men’s free program, Cha scored 174.26 points and accumulated 273.22 points in total to win gold, after earning 98.96 points to take the lead in the short program on Friday.

Japan’s Kazuki Tomono and Kao Miura took silver and bronze respectively with a total of 268.99 and 251.07 points, after earning 171.89 and 162.70 in the free program. They were ranked separately second and third with 97.10 and 88.37 in the short program.

Sena Miyake of Japan placed fourth with a total of 240.02, followed by Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan and Brendan Kerry of Australia respectively with 234.67 and 227.57 in total.

Opening on Thursday, the 22nd Four Continents Championships which has attracted 69 skaters from 12 ISU members, will end with an exhibition gala on Sunday.

 

