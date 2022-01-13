Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 12:44 am

Saudi Arabia to auction 3 mining licences in 2022

RIYADH, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) — Saudi Arabia plans to auction up to three mining licences in 2022, including Khnaiguiyah mines where zinc and copper deposits are estimated at around 26 million tonnes, Al Arabiya News reported on Wednesday.

The bidding process will start by the end of the first quarter of 2022, the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef was quoted as saying on the sidelines of an international mining conference here.

The minister also pointed out that Saudi Arabia sought to create laws and regulations that contribute to the growth of the mining sector and attract investments.

Meanwhile, Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan stressed that many of the future industries depend on the mining sector.

He pointed out that the PIF considers mining one of the main strategic sectors with great importance to realize the Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

 

