Saudi Arabian Horses Festival starts with a horse auction

RIYADH, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) — Saudi Arabian Horses Festival started on Monday in the capital Riyadh with a horse auction that generated more than 1 million Saudi Riyals (270,000 U.S. dollars), local media reported Tuesday.

The auction displayed 40 stallions and mares of rare breeds, and around 120 people participated in the event, according to local newspaper Saudi Gazette.

The mare called Bromma Bahamas was auctioned for the highest price of 180,000 riyals. A portion of the auction proceeds will go to charities, said the report.

Another important event of the festival is the International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses, which is expected to take place on the third day of the festival, with the participation of 350 horses from different Arab countries and prizes worth more than 2 million riyals.

The eight-day festival is the largest international gathering of horses in the region.

Horse-riding shows will be staged to illustrate the harmony between humans and horses, along with cavalry shows. The festival also includes art competitions and live music shows.