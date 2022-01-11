Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

11th Jan, 2022. 11:22 pm

Saudi Arabian Horses Festival starts with a horse auction

Saudi Arabian Horses Festival starts with a horse auction

Google

RIYADH, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) — Saudi Arabian Horses Festival started on Monday in the capital Riyadh with a horse auction that generated more than 1 million Saudi Riyals (270,000 U.S. dollars), local media reported Tuesday.

The auction displayed 40 stallions and mares of rare breeds, and around 120 people participated in the event, according to local newspaper Saudi Gazette.

The mare called Bromma Bahamas was auctioned for the highest price of 180,000 riyals. A portion of the auction proceeds will go to charities, said the report.

Another important event of the festival is the International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses, which is expected to take place on the third day of the festival, with the participation of 350 horses from different Arab countries and prizes worth more than 2 million riyals.

The eight-day festival is the largest international gathering of horses in the region.

Horse-riding shows will be staged to illustrate the harmony between humans and horses, along with cavalry shows. The festival also includes art competitions and live music shows.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Angola to reap 72 million USD in timber sales in 2021

LUANDA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Angola expects to yield nearly 72 million...
3 hours ago
China's counter-sanctions against the U.S. "fully justified": spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's counter-sanctions against several U.S. officials are...
4 hours ago
UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022

GENEVA, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - The United Nations said Tuesday it needed...
4 hours ago
US talks on Russia-Ukraine stand-off move to NATO

BRUSSELS, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - The United States briefed its western allies...
4 hours ago
North Korea fires second missile in less than a week

QUAKERTOWN, Jan 11, 2022 (BSW) - Synergis Software, a global leader in document...
4 hours ago
Zelensky calls for international summit to end war in Ukraine

KYIV, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Tuesday for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

What did the groom do with his bride at wedding ritual? Watch the video
12 mins ago
What did the groom do with his bride at wedding ritual? Watch the video

Hilarious incidents at weddings are almost unheard of these days, and there...
PSL 7:
15 mins ago
PSL 7: New protocols announced for PSL 2022 due to rapid rise in Coronavirus cases

The Pakistan Cricket Board has established new protocols for the upcoming Pakistan...
29 mins ago
Watch now: Elizabeth Olsen gave a befitting reply to a rude question

Hollywood actress Elizabeth Olsen gave an appropriate response to a journalist who...
Amar Khan looks radiant in saree, see photos
31 mins ago
Amar Khan looks radiant in saree, see photos

Amar Khan is a Pakistani model and television actress. She has done...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600