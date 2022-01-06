Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

06th Jan, 2022. 05:44 pm

Shenzhen airport sees robust passenger, cargo throughput in 2021

The passenger throughput of the airport in Shenzhen, a metropolis in South China, totalled 36.4 million in 2021, said the local transport bureau. The cargo handling volume at the airport exceeded 1.5 million tonnes in 2021, the first time ever, up 12 percent year on year.

Shenzhen airport sees robust passenger, cargo throughput in 2021

Google

The passenger throughput of the airport in Shenzhen, a metropolis in South China, totalled 36.4 million in 2021, said the local transport bureau. The cargo handling volume at the airport exceeded 1.5 million tonnes in 2021, the first time ever, up 12 percent year on year.

The airport handled about 318,000 flights last year, 85.9 percent of that in 2019, according to the bureau. Shenzhen increased the frequency of 11 international air cargo routes in 2021. The number of air freight destinations hit 51, a record high.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
CPC leadership hears work reports

BEIJING - The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist...
2 hours ago
Rights court throws out UK gay wedding cake case

STRASBOURG, France - The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday rejected...
2 hours ago
Election rallies cancelled as India sees Omicron surge

NEW DELHI - Election rallies were cancelled in India's heartland Thursday as...
2 hours ago
Chinese prosecutors help workers claim 168 mln yuan in unpaid wages

BEIJING - Chinese procuratorial bodies helped workers claim about 168 million yuan...
2 hours ago
Philippines bans child marriage

MANILA - Child marriage became illegal in the Philippines on Thursday as...
4 hours ago
Thousands families receive assistance in W. Afghanistan: UNICEF

KABUL - The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has distributed basic needs...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Feroze Khan praises Ahmed Ali Akbar for his stellar performance in Parizaad  
6 mins ago
Feroze Khan praises Ahmed Ali Akbar for his stellar performance in Parizaad  

Parizaad, the blockbuster drama, is indeed the talk of the town these...
Cambodia
7 mins ago
Cambodia to donate 3 mln face masks, medical supplies to Myanmar for COVID-19 fight

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia will provide millions of face...
7 mins ago
Chef Gordon Ramsey have no plan to hang his coat yet

Gordon Ramsay, the renowned celebrity chef, has stated that he has no...
56 mins ago
No intention to impose lockdown in country for now, confirms Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600