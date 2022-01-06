Shenzhen airport sees robust passenger, cargo throughput in 2021

The passenger throughput of the airport in Shenzhen, a metropolis in South China, totalled 36.4 million in 2021, said the local transport bureau. The cargo handling volume at the airport exceeded 1.5 million tonnes in 2021, the first time ever, up 12 percent year on year.

The airport handled about 318,000 flights last year, 85.9 percent of that in 2019, according to the bureau. Shenzhen increased the frequency of 11 international air cargo routes in 2021. The number of air freight destinations hit 51, a record high.