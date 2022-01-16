Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

16th Jan, 2022. 09:23 pm

Singapore sports community says Beijing Winter Olympics will be a great success

Singapore sports community says Beijing Winter Olympics will be a great success

Google

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Representatives from the Singapore sports community expressed best wishes here Saturday that the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics will be a great success.

Ellen Lee Geck Hoon, President of the Singapore Table Tennis Association and a former Member of Parliament, said she was very impressed with the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and she congratulated Beijing on becoming the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

Addressing the opening ceremony of a photo show on the Beijing Winter Olympics, Lee said she paid close attention to the preparations for the Beijing Olympic Winter Games and praised the Chinese government and its people for building high-level venues and stadiums and making full preparations for the Games.

Because China has gained rich experience in organizing international sports events and has rolled out effective COVID-19 control measures, Lee said she is full of confidence in the success of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“The Beijing Winter Olympics will attract global attention and become an exciting and unforgettable event that will bring joy to winter sports fans around the world,” she said.

Singaporean table tennis player Clarence Chew Zhe Yu said he participated in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, adding that the Olympics represent the highest honour in sports, as well as a stage for athletes to enjoy competition and make friends. He sincerely wished all the athletes competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics to achieve excellent results, and the Beijing Winter Olympics a complete success.

The two-week photo exhibition was unveiled at the China Cultural Centre in Singapore. The exhibition is co-organized by the Municipal People’s Government of Zhangjiakou in northern China’s Hebei Province where the Olympic skiing events will be hosted, the China National Tourist Office in Singapore, the China Cultural Centre in Singapore and the China Express Travel (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

 

Read More

12 hours ago
Baby lost in US airlift chaos reunited with family

KABUL - A baby lost during the chaotic evacuation of tens of...
12 hours ago
Assad regime on trial in Europe

PARIS - A growing number of cases are being brought in Europe,...
12 hours ago
Pride of ride

RIYADH - Saudi Arabian Horses Festival started on January 10 in the...
12 hours ago
‘Do good under spirit of CPC, Marxism goals’

BEIJING - Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China...
12 hours ago
Free yoga for Delhi under Omicron

NEW DELHI - New Delhi ordered the closure of non-essential offices and...
12 hours ago
University professor held after social media criticism

KABUL - A prominent Afghan university professor who openly criticised the Taliban’s...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Libya calls for int'l cooperation against illegal migration
9 mins ago
Libya calls for int’l cooperation against illegal migration

TRIPOLI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush on Saturday...
750 prize bond list 2022
24 mins ago
How to Check Rs750 Prize bond list 2022?

Peshawar: Rs 750 prize bond draw list (Peshawar) will be updated soon...
Kendall Jenner claps back at critic over her revealing dress
45 mins ago
Kendall Jenner claps back at critic over her revealing dress

American model Kendall Jenner, who was accused of stealing the bride's event...
57 mins ago
PTI govt has to repay $55bn loan due to bad policies of past regimes, claims Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600