Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

21st Jan, 2022. 03:42 pm

Snow to hit parts of China in next three days

snow china

BEIJING – Snow will hit parts of China in the next three days, bringing adverse effects on traffic in the Spring Festival travel season, the National Meteorological Center said on Friday.

From Friday to Monday, snow will hit the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Henan, Shandong and Hubei, while heavy rain will slash Guangxi, Hunan, Guizhou, Jiangxi and Fujian.

Snow will affect transportation in the Spring Festival travel season, COVID-19 prevention and energy supply, the meteorological center forecast. The 40-day travel season, also known as chunyun, kicked off Monday and many people will travel to reunite with their families for the Lunar New Year.

The Spring Festival travel season this year is expected to see 1.18 billion passenger trips, up 35.6 percent year on year, but 20.3 percent lower than that of 2020, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Read More

4 hours ago
US extends protection of Venezuelan oil unit Citgo

WASHINGTON - The US Treasury on Thursday extended by one year a...
19 hours ago
Princess Kate Middleton is annoyed of Prince William because of this habit

Even though everything seems perfect on the front for Kate and William,...
19 hours ago
Harry Styles tour to Australia cancelled

Due to Covid-19 and rising 'challenges for international touring,' Harry Styles will...
20 hours ago
Catherine Hardwick was skeptical in casting Kristen Stewart in Twilight

Catherine Hardwicke, the director of Twilight, admitted that she had to ponder...
20 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen achieved her six month sober milestone-Celebrates on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is feeling healthy and energized following a six-month alcohol-free period....
21 hours ago
Russia announces huge naval drills as tensions with West soar

BERLIN - Russia said Thursday it would hold huge naval drills across...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

TotalEnergies
4 mins ago
TotalEnergies to leave Myanmar over human rights abuses

PARIS: French oil giant TotalEnergies on Friday said it would withdraw from Myanmar...
6 mins ago
Salman Khan shares teaser of Main Chala for fans

Actor Salman Khan shared the teaser of his upcoming song "Main Chala"...
6 mins ago
Friday Flashback: When Kareena Kapoor slayed her looks with a baby bump

Whether it's an eastern attire or a western one, Kareena Kapoor makes...
turkey
18 mins ago
Turkey halts four-month streak of rate cuts

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s central bank on Thursday bowed to market pressure and halted...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement