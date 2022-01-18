Suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, three individuals were killed and six others were injured in a suspected drone attack, according to authorities, as Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed to have begun an operation deep within the UAE.

The attack on Monday resulted in explosions in gasoline trucks, resulted in a fire near the airport in Abu Dhabi, the region’s business and tourism centre.

Two Indians and one Pakistani were among the dead, according to Abu Dhabi police.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched an attack on the United Arab Emirates, claiming to use missiles and drones.

In reaction, the Saudi-led coalition launched air assaults on Sanaa, Yemen’s capital on Tuesday, killing over 12 people.