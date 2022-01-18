Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 06:30 pm

Suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, three individuals were killed and six others were injured in a suspected drone attack, according to authorities, as Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed to have begun an operation deep within the UAE.

The attack on Monday resulted in explosions in gasoline trucks, resulted in a fire near the airport in Abu Dhabi, the region’s business and tourism centre.

In this satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC, smoke rises over an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot in the Mussafah neighborhood of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A drone attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people on Monday and sparked a fire at Abu Dhabi’s international airport. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

 

Two Indians and one Pakistani were among the dead, according to Abu Dhabi police.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched an attack on the United Arab Emirates, claiming to use missiles and drones.

In reaction, the Saudi-led coalition launched air assaults on Sanaa, Yemen’s capital on Tuesday, killing over 12 people.

