Swiss to allow simple legal gender transition

Swiss women march to demand more equality and the end of violence against women during a demonstration, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Zurich, Switzerland June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann

Switzerland

Monitoring Desk

People in Switzerland will be able to legally change gender by a visit to the civil registry office from January 1, 2022, putting the country at the forefront of Europe’s gender self-identification movement.

Switzerland joins Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Norway as one of the few countries on the continent that allow a person to legally change gender without hormone therapy, medical diagnosis or further evaluation or bureaucratic steps.

Under the new rules written into Switzerland’s civil code, anyone aged 16 and above who is not under legal guardianship will be able to adjust their gender and legal name by self-declaration at the civil registry office.

Younger people and those under adult protection will require guardian consent.

This marks a change from the current set of regionally prescribed standards in Switzerland.

Some cantons, semi-autonomous regions in federal Switzerland, also require a person to undergo hormone treatment or anatomical transition in order to legally change gender.

While, for a name change, proof could be required that the new name has already been unofficially in use for several years.

Switzerland, long known as socially conservative, voted in September to legalize civil marriage and the right to adopt children for same-sex couples, one of the last countries in Western Europe to do so.

With these new rules, Switzerland joins just two dozen countries worldwide aiming to decouple gender choice from medical procedures.

Moreover, According to a South Atlantic News Agency, the Government of the United States announced earlier that it planned to cover the costs of sex-change surgery for veterans who wished to undergo such a treatment. Until now, only hormone therapy and psychological services were provided.

Courtesy: Global Times