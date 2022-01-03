Talent cultivation and development programme in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM: For 31-year-old Dorcas Leskanga, the sky is the limit when it comes to learning computer engineering and information technology — thanks to Huawei, the leading global Chinese provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.

The soft-spoken Leskanga is a fourth-year student pursuing a Bachelor’s Science Degree in computer engineering and information technology at the College of Information and Communication Technologies (CoICT) of the state-run University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) in Tanzania.

Leskanga is among 500 Tanzanian students who have benefited under a special program called the talent cultivation and development programme. Starting 2018, the programme has been run by Huawei Tanzania in collaboration with the UDSM through CoICT to promote innovative minds and improve the ICT sector in the country.

“My interest in learning about ICT was reinforced when I realized that Huawei Tanzania was giving students more chance to train in ICT. I grabbed that golden opportunity provided by Huawei,” she told Xinhua in an interview at her college in Dar es Salaam, the commercial capital of Tanzania.

Like Leskanga, Albert Misilimbo, 22 and a third-year student pursuing a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in telecommunications engineering at the CoICT, said his ICT future looks bright with the training he is getting through the Huawei programme.

“In short Huawei is shaping young Tanzanians to become good innovators and drivers of the digital transformation in our country,” said Misilimbo.

Mussa Kissaka, CoICT principal and senior lecturer teaching electronics and telecommunications engineering, told Xinhua that the UDSM and Huawei Tanzania signed an agreement to run a Huawei academy programme at the CoICT involving students and the teaching staff.

Kissaka appreciated the cooperation between China and Tanzania in terms of vocational education, saying it has positive impacts on the young people, especially through programmes such as those being undertaken by Huawei.

“As the world is craving for digital technology, we cannot afford to miss because we are going for smart businesses that call for smart cities which need current technology and we need to train these young people to be able to manage the smart technologies,” he said.

Tom Tao, Huawei Tanzania’s deputy managing director, said his company was determined to invest in the young generation by imparting them with necessary skills that can help the country to get development through digital technology.

“Our priority is nurturing in the youth talent especially in the ICT industry which is very important to the country’s economy and the young generation has proved to be an influential resource for the country,” said Tao.

Zainab Chaula, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, said in October this year that the ICT training provided by Huawei is vital for the country’s digital transformation, saying that the digital economy in Tanzania has contributed to better service delivery, efficiency in revenue collection, improved management of human capital and creation of employment.