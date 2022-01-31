Taliban rejects UN report of killing scores of former gov’t, security employees

KABUL, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Taliban denied on Monday a United Nations (UN) report of killing more than 100 members of the former Afghan government and its security forces.

“After general amnesty, no one is allowed to harm anyone. If any revenge-taking incident reported we would investigate and punish the perpetrators,” the Taliban caretaker government’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in his Twitter account.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, reportedly said that the UN has obtained “credible allegations” that more than 100 individuals from the Afghan government, its security forces and those aided international forces have been killed since the Taliban seized control of the country in August last year.