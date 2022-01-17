Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

17th Jan, 2022. 10:52 am

Tsunami warnings from Tonga volcano eruption canceled in Australia

tsunami

SYDNEY – Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) canceled all tsunami warnings for Australia on Sunday evening, which were previously issued due to a volcano eruption in Tonga.

The warnings, issued for several states along eastern coastal lines of Australia and some offshore islands after the underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai erupted on Saturday, were downgraded to marine threat warning for the state of New South Wales, Lord Howe Island and Norfolk Island.

While the tsunami warnings have been canceled, the BoM said there is still a ginormous high-level ash cloud associated with the volcano eruption, which is making for some “spectacular sunrises” in parts of the state of Queensland.

Local media outlet the Courier Mail said stunning sunrises were captured Monday morning right along Queensland’s coastline and were particularly vibrant in Cairns and Townsville. “Red, orange and purple painted the skies off the central and northern Queensland coast on Monday morning as light bounced off the matter,” read the report.

It’s expected the ash will spread west across the state and towards the Northern Territory.

Read More

10 hours ago
Aid workers in Syria's Al-Hol camp at risk after IS murder medic

BEIRUT, Jan 16, 2022 (AFP) - Aid workers in Syria's largest camp for...
10 hours ago
Sudan doctors protest state violence in post-coup rallies

KHARTOUM, Jan 16, 2022 (AFP) - Sudanese doctors protested Sunday against violent attacks...
12 hours ago
Mali ex-president Keita dies two years after coup ouster

BAMAKO, Jan 16, 2022 (AFP) - Mali's former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who...
13 hours ago
Singapore sports community says Beijing Winter Olympics will be a great success

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from the Singapore sports community expressed...
14 hours ago
Libya calls for int'l cooperation against illegal migration

TRIPOLI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush on Saturday...
15 hours ago
China's exhibition industry sees fast growth in 2021: report

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's exhibition industry saw rapid expansion in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

new zealand
2 mins ago
New Zealand reports 16 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported 16 new cases of...
korea missiles
10 mins ago
North Korea fires more suspected missiles, flouts new sanctions

SEOUL - North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles Monday, Seoul said,...
12 mins ago
PM Imran to inaugurate Pakistan Digital City Technology Zone in Haripur today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Pakistan Digital City Special Technology...
750 prize bond list 2022
22 mins ago
Complete Winner’s list of Rs 750 Prize bond list 2022

Peshawar: Complete Winner's list of Rs 750 prize bond list 2022 (Peshawar)...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600